Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%.
Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.
