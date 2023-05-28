Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

About Polar Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.