Premia Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.92 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Premia has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and $24,443.10 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.