Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.28. Premier has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Premier by 41.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 108,546 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Premier by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 151.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

