Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.75.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE PSA opened at $286.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

