Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of PULM stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.76. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

