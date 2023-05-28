Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Reduced by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $11.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$46.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$43.23 and a 12-month high of C$79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C($1.25). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of C$4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.10 billion.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.406 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.