Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Cut by Analyst

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WW International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

WW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

WW International Trading Down 1.1 %

WW opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at $668,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

