Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hess in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hess Trading Up 0.8 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.57. Hess has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after buying an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.