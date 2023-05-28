Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Boosted by Northland Capmk

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcat in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Transcat Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

TRNS stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. Transcat has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $676.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 95.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Transcat by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

