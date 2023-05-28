QITMEER NETWORK 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24,480.04 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $385,910.00 and approximately $24,480.04 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.10363466 USD and is down -8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29,119.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

