Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.78.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,052,697.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,585 shares of company stock worth $3,009,703 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo Trading Up 6.1 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.