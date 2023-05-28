Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.78.
QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Insider Activity
In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,052,697.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,585 shares of company stock worth $3,009,703 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo
Qorvo Trading Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.47.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qorvo (QRVO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.