Qtum Price Tops $2.71 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. Qtum has a market cap of $284.01 million and approximately $30.82 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00009954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.00 or 0.06764995 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,674,844 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

