Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,184 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.96 per share, with a total value of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

