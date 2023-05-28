Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Adobe by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,717 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 11,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Up 6.0 %

ADBE stock opened at $415.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

