Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,753 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $252,274,000 after acquiring an additional 939,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $104.08 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

