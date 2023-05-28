Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after buying an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after buying an additional 89,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT opened at $182.18 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.55.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

