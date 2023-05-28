Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 3,257 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 194.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 178.3% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 196.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,523,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Tesla Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $193.17 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.75. The company has a market cap of $612.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.