QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after buying an additional 1,357,636 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.35. 15,969,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059,210. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

