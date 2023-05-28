QUALCOMM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 76,542 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the average volume of 47,615 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

