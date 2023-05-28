QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Down 38.4% in May

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 301,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.04. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research cut QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

In other news, Director Hillary B. Smith bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director David J. Pauldine purchased 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hillary B. Smith purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $25,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 840,745 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,399,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,574,000 after acquiring an additional 87,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

