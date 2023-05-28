Radio Caca Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $49.80 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

