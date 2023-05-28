Radio Caca Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $49.19 million and $1.71 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

