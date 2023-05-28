Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Down 0.9 %

RAIFY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

