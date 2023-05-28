Raydium One Day Volume Hits $2.74 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $41.07 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,185,097 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

