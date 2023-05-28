ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $9,610.24 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00331058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012917 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003722 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

