Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $725.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,866. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $786.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $757.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

