Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $152.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

