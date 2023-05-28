Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $152.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.