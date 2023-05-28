Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Remark Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of Remark stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Remark has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Get Remark alerts:

Institutional Trading of Remark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.