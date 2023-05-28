Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Republic Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $833.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.61.
Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
