Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $833.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.