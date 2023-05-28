Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

RVP opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

