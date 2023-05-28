Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $12,420.34 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00025548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017243 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001126 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,075.47 or 1.00034307 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00208492 USD and is up 7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $22,967.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.