Sabre Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 11,546 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 139% compared to the average volume of 4,840 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $61,780,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $32,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sabre by 2,645.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 4,086,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sabre by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after buying an additional 3,496,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sabre by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after buying an additional 2,936,382 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of SABR opened at $3.21 on Friday. Sabre has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

