Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

SFE stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 48,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,751. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Featured Articles

