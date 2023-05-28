Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.3 days.

Safran Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRF opened at $148.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day moving average is $138.66. Safran has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $159.05.

Safran Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

