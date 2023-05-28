SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Cut to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Pareto Securities lowered SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.50.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

SalMar ASA Price Performance

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $74.19.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.