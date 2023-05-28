Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price to $210.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $176.53 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

