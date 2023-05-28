Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Boosted by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for about 5.7% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.51. 1,268,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

