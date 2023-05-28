SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,992,000 after buying an additional 550,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 172,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $131.41 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $137.32. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

