Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Alliance Wealth Management Group’s 8th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. 528,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

