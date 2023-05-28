Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585,797 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 291,300 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 19.9% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned about 0.64% of SEA worth $186,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Benchmark began coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

NYSE SE traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,399. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

