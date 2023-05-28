Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Position Reduced by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,913 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

NYSE:SEE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

