SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys 1,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,548 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,855,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,310,000 after purchasing an additional 970,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,424. The company has a market cap of $342.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day moving average of $147.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

