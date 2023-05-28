SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 105,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after buying an additional 931,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 593.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 700,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 599,746 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock worth $632,325,601. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 1,946,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

