SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 121,900 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 121,900 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,023. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

