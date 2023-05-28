SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $12.24 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,240,000. Twilio comprises 1.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,849 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $787,689 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. 3,906,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,919,145. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $110.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

