SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $25.70 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 103,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,704,000. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 3.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,115,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,869. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

