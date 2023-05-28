Secret (SIE) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $5,368.56 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00129689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00060622 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00038899 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00022082 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003717 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00420869 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,863.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

