Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Security National Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.73.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.