Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

