SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

