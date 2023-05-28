Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Update

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ SNSE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 7,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,677. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.00. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

